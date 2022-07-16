Provision kits distributed to patients

Special Correspondent July 16, 2022 18:29 IST

Madras Mylapore Ladies Circle 4 (MMLC) and Madras Mylapore Round Table 3 (MMRT) in association with Born to Win Research Foundation Trust distributed provisional kits to patients of Gremaltes Hospital for Leprosy and Handicap.

According to a press release, the provision kit consisted of food essentials and would benefit 300 beneficiaries.

Rahul Chabbria, chairman of MMRT 3; Shilpa Katrela, chairperson, MMLC 4; Mariyanathan, director of the hospital; and Renuka Ramakrishnan, senior consultant Skin and Leprologist; spoke.