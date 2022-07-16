Chennai

Provision kits distributed to patients

Madras Mylapore Ladies Circle 4 (MMLC) and Madras Mylapore Round Table 3 (MMRT) in association with Born to Win Research Foundation Trust distributed provisional kits to patients of Gremaltes Hospital for Leprosy and Handicap.

According to a press release, the provision kit consisted of food essentials and would benefit 300 beneficiaries.

Rahul Chabbria, chairman of MMRT 3; Shilpa Katrela, chairperson, MMLC 4; Mariyanathan, director of the hospital; and Renuka Ramakrishnan, senior consultant Skin and Leprologist; spoke.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
hospital and clinic
skin clinic
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2022 6:31:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/provision-kits-distributed-to-patients/article65647574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY