Provision kits distributed to patients
Madras Mylapore Ladies Circle 4 (MMLC) and Madras Mylapore Round Table 3 (MMRT) in association with Born to Win Research Foundation Trust distributed provisional kits to patients of Gremaltes Hospital for Leprosy and Handicap.
According to a press release, the provision kit consisted of food essentials and would benefit 300 beneficiaries.
Rahul Chabbria, chairman of MMRT 3; Shilpa Katrela, chairperson, MMLC 4; Mariyanathan, director of the hospital; and Renuka Ramakrishnan, senior consultant Skin and Leprologist; spoke.
