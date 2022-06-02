Provision for traders’ plaints in police app
The police said a special provision has been introduced in the Kaaval Uthavi mobile application for traders to lodge quick complaint.
A release from the office Director-General of Police said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced, in Tiruchi recently, that a provision would be made in the Kaaval Uthavi app for lodging complaints quickly for traders.
Traders who face disturbance from anti-social elements can use this provision to receive instant assistance from the police. They can report the complaints on menaces such as demand of bribes, any attack by anti-socials, theft at the godown, and quarrel at pawn shops.
