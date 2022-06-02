Chennai

Provision for traders’ plaints in police app

The police said a special provision has been introduced in the Kaaval Uthavi mobile application for traders to lodge quick complaint.

A release from the office Director-General of Police said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced, in Tiruchi recently, that a provision would be made in the Kaaval Uthavi app for lodging complaints quickly for traders.

Traders who face disturbance from anti-social elements can use this provision to receive instant assistance from the police. They can report the complaints on menaces such as demand of bribes, any attack by anti-socials, theft at the godown, and quarrel at pawn shops.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2022 11:40:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/provision-for-traders-plaints-in-police-app/article65488528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY