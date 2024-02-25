Providing children with an enabling environment

February 25, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

The drive for wanting to work with children and to be around them was present in Vidya Shankar even as a child. “I’ve always had a fascination for watching children ever since I was a child. I used to observe them a lot,” says Ms. Vidya, the founder of Relief Foundation.

It was in 1998, when she was trying to learn more about the childcare system with social workers, that she found that many children were abandoned. This prompted her to establish a foster care system, through a trust, in 2000. Under it, children could be placed with families.

Parents groups formed

The 58-year-old had also applied this to her own life as she formed a group of adoptive parents to nurture and nourish their young ones by holding workshops and sessions to understand better methods for child well-being. These instances soon pushed her to be on the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Chennai, to help in the welfare of children. She worked tirelessly, but was troubled by another question. “How do you prevent this when only curing work is taking place?”

Recalling her time in the JJB, she says, “Overnight, the transition happened. One day, I was on the other side for approval for transit shelters and the next, I was on the board.” As the youngest on the team, at the age of 35, she scrambled to find materials on the children and law. “While I worked on the issues as part of the Board, there was not much prevention work happening. In terms of education, the child wasn’t grasping much and was moved to the next class on a routine basis. At that time, I stumbled upon the Montessori method, which was developmentally appropriate for the children,” she says.

Early childhood development

This turn of events led her to establish Montessori Rural Resource Centres in two remote areas of Tamil Nadu in 2015. “Now, I see that there is massive response from the villages to these methods as they are more curious and respectful than in the cities,” she adds.

In the almost 10 years that these centres have been set up, Ms. Vidya recalls how after the children were enrolled in mainstream education, they have become well-rounded individuals. “Despite any of the chaos that their classroom or life throws up, they remain calm,” she beams. Today, the centres have been set up in five areas, with two more in Andhra Pradesh and another in Kerala. In the urban areas, the Cascade FLS was established to train parents and children in Montessori.

“The knowledge about children has been increasing in villages. Children need to have an enabling environment, which is missing. Now, there are numerous tests to find out how much they know at every level, whether it is the education system or at home,” she notes.