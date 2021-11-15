Providing a ray of light for children battling cancer

Children’s Day event held at Kanchi Kamakoti hospital

Ten years ago, Naresh Shanmugham, who was battling cancer with numerous complications, started receiving treatment. Today, he has successfully graduated in commerce and is hopeful of getting a job soon.

“When I was getting treated, I skipped school for a year and never had friends for a while as children would be scared to come near me. But today, everything is different, and life is beautiful. Cross this difficult phase, and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

On Children’s Day, Mr. Shanmugham, who was one of those numerous beneficiaries of the Ray of Light Foundation, which was started two decades ago to provide support for those undergoing treatment for cancer from the lower socio-economic group, was addressing the children at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital to instil faith in them about how it is certainly possible to recover from cancer with good treatment.

The children’s faces beamed with happiness as each of them received a gift from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“It was inspiring to hear the story of Naresh and how he recovered. The service that doctors render is incomparable,” he said.

Priya Ramachandran, founder of the Ray of Light Foundation, said in the last 20 years, 200 children had been treated, and nearly 85% had survived.

Resource utilisation

“We do not just strive for resources to help as many children as possible but ensure that they are utilised properly and provide each child the best treatment available. Many parents are upset beyond imagination when a child is diagnosed with cancer. But we want to tell them, cancer is definitely curable, and there are many who live a beautiful life after getting past it,” she said.