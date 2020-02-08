‘Provide us with signages that we can see’

Signages with reflective boards are an important feature of a neighbourhood. No surprise that residents of Rajaji Nagar and Sadasiva Nagar at Madipakkam want them in their colony.

In particular, residents have asked officials of Greater Chennai Corporation for installation of blue-colour reflective name-boards. Except for Rajaji Nagar Main Road, none of the other stretches in the locality have such name-boards.

The names of the streets were painted on the walls, and over the years many have also erased.

“People coming to our colony for the first time find it very difficult to find the address of their friends and relatives,” says M. Anbalagan, president, Madipakkam North East Residents’ Welfare Association (MANERWA).

Those who are tech-savy find the address by either using GPS or through Google Maps, he said.

The association comprises residents of Sadasivam Nagar, Ram Nagar (South) and Rajaji Nagar.

“On Rajaji Nagar Main Road, we have installed a street name board; and two sign boards at Kubera Nagar and Ram Nagar Ninth Main Road. Work on installing street name boards at Ram Nagar was undertaken as part of grid work years ago. Under the grid work, work to lay roads, install stretch lamp posts, and construction of walkers path and storm water drain are taken up,” he said.

Slope height

Residents are also miffed with the construction of ramps that are not in keeping with scientific standards. They complained that outside residential homes and apartments sloped pathways have been constructed at an elevated level in the walkers’ area.

“It is quite risky to walk on the sloped pathways. The pathways have been constructed up to the carriageway from the gates of the residential homes and apartments,” said Anbalagan.