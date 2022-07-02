Provide leadership, Krea students urged

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 23:55 IST

The convocation for Krea University’s Ph.D. students, MBA batch and the founding cohort of the undergraduate school was held on Saturday.

The graduates were conferred with degrees in the presence of N. Vaghul, Chancellor; Kapil Viswanathan, Chairman of the Executive Committee; S. Sivakumar, Vice-Chancellor; Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Professional Learning; and Sunder Ramaswamy, Inaugural Vice-Chancellor.

Addressing the students via video conference, industrialist Naushad Forbes said that as young graduates, they were ideally placed to provide the leadership to meet challenges. He said that there was a lot to do and so much need everywhere that there were plenty of opportunities to contribute at work and in their community that made for purpose in life.

Dr. Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, addressed the students and said: “Challenge yourself. If things are easy then you are not growing. You don’t know who you truly are. Find something that tests you. You will find the hidden depths within yourself.” Giving them career advice, he encouraged them to learn about what truly enthuses them, and to give something back to society that they grew up in. “Giving back is not a chore but a privilege, a source of fulfilment that we should all seek ,” he added.

The convocation included the awarding of “Distinguished Alumni Award” to three IFMR GSB alumni for their exceptional accomplishments and contributions.