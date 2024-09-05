Provide details of transfers executed in a transparent way during AIADMK rule, Ma. Subramanian asks Edappadi Palaniswami

Stating that 36,465 employees of the Health Department have made use of transfer/promotion counsellings that were conducted in a transparent manner in the last three years, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday asked Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami to provide details on the number of such transfers executed in a transparent way during the 10-year-long AIADMK regime.

Responding to Mr. Palaniswami’s charges that vacant posts in the Health Department remained unfilled, the Minister on Thursday said he had put forward wrong information that no appointments were made. Promotion and transfer counsellings were being held in a transparent manner. In the last three years, 12,147 doctors, 9,535 nurses and 14,738 other health-related staff of the department had made use of the counsellings, he said.

After the DMK government came to power, 5,288 new appointment orders were issued through the Medical Services Recruitment Board. This included 1,947 assistant surgeons as well as 977 nurses who were regularised after being appointed on a temporary basis during the AIADMK regime in a disorderly way. In addition to this, 1,583 staff required for the Health Department such as junior assistants and typists were recruited through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, taking the total number of staff recruited for the department to 6,744, he said.

The Minister said none can forget the continuous protests by government doctors demanding implementation of Government Order 354 (relating to pay and promotions) during the AIADMK regime following which 116 doctors were issued punishment transfers.

He noted that after the government took charge, measures were taken to arrive at a consensus between the two government doctors associations on G.O. 354 and G.O. 293 (relating to allowances).

