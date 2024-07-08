ADVERTISEMENT

Provide better water, toilet facilities at Thideer Nagar: CPI(M)

Published - July 08, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) petitioned Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Monday, demanding improved facilities in the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board (TNUHDB) complex at Thideer Nagar in Purasawalkam. They asked the GCC to ensure every house had piped water and sewerage connections and public toilets were maintained properly. The party led a demonstration with the tenements’ residents at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8. The party emphasised the need for the government to expedite the construction of flats funded under the Egmore Assembly constituency.

