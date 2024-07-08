Provide better water, toilet facilities at Thideer Nagar: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) petitioned Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Monday, demanding improved facilities in the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board (TNUHDB) complex at Thideer Nagar in Purasawalkam. They asked the GCC to ensure every house had piped water and sewerage connections and public toilets were maintained properly. The party led a demonstration with the tenements’ residents at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8. The party emphasised the need for the government to expedite the construction of flats funded under the Egmore Assembly constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.