GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Provide better water, toilet facilities at Thideer Nagar: CPI(M)

Published - July 08, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) petitioned Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Monday, demanding improved facilities in the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board (TNUHDB) complex at Thideer Nagar in Purasawalkam. They asked the GCC to ensure every house had piped water and sewerage connections and public toilets were maintained properly. The party led a demonstration with the tenements’ residents at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8. The party emphasised the need for the government to expedite the construction of flats funded under the Egmore Assembly constituency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.