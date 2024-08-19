GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protests that shaped Chennai - A package

A compilation of seven significant protests that shaped the capital city of Chennai

Published - August 19, 2024 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jallikattu protests on the Marina beach in January 2017. File

Jallikattu protests on the Marina beach in January 2017. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

A city is born as a mere ideoa when people gather in settlements beside rivers. Once this idea sets anchor on land, there it remains, growing , expanding and spreading growth, allowing development to seep through the vast lands it casts its benevolence over. But as settlements transmogrify into cities and the people choose the best form of governance - democracy - then, those cities are forged in the smithies of protests, demonstrations and earnest expressions of dissent.

Chennai, in its journey from Chennapattinam through Madras, has been the crucible of several such protests in the modern age. They have gone on to shape the fortunes, politics, and growth of the city, and also the State. Through this Madras Week, The Hindu presents an account of seven protests that happened through the years.

In 1963, the protests gained momentum following the arrest of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai on November 16 in Madras. He was booked under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act for “conspiring to burn Part XVII of the Constitution of India as a mark of protest against the introduction of Hindi”, and was released after a few months.
Protests that shaped Chennai
Anti-Hindi agitations in the 20th Century
N. Sai Charan
Jayalalithaa reading 100 Great Modern Lives during her protest over the Cauvery water sharing issue on the Marina in July 1993.
PROTESTS THAT SHAPED CHENNAI
When two Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu took to the beach in protest
T. Ramakrishnan

