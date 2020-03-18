Protests suspended in Washermenpet

CHENNAI

18 March 2020 02:04 IST

The coordination committee of the Shaheen Bagh-style protests in Washermenpet announced that it was postponing its protests as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 threat.

In a statement, the committee said that the decision to postpone the protests had been taken keeping in mind the health and the welfare of the people.

The protests had been going on for the last 33 days against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, NPR and NRC.

