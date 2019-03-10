Protests held for freeing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts

Agitations were held on Saturday in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and neighbouring Puducherry, demanding that Governor Banwarilal Purohit order the release of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

On September 9, 2018, the State government recommended the release of all the convicts under Article 161 of the Constitution.

The convicts — Nalini, Murugan (Nalini's husband), Santhan, A.G. Perarivalan, Robert Payas, S. Jayakumar and Ravichandran — have spent the last 27 years in prison.

Perarivalan’s mother Arputhammal, along with members of political parties and civil society, participated in a human chain agitation on Walajah Road at Chepauk in Chennai. Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan were among those who took part. Actor Sathyaraj and directors Vetrimaran and Ram took part.

“The Governor will have to act according to Article 161.There is no choice for the Governor since it [releasing the convicts] was a decision taken unanimously by the Council of Ministers. His only task is to sign [the order]. But for the [past] six months, he [has been] delaying [it]. It is unconstitutional, unethical and inhuman behaviour,” said Mr. Veeramani.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the State government had passed a resolution to release all the convicts, who were languishing in prison.