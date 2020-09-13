Protests against NEET in Chennai

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) courted arrest in various parts of Chennai after staging protests against National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday morning.
Over 1.17 lakhs aspirants who have registered for NEET are taking the test across different centres in Tamil Nadu.
Five students who were supposed to sit for the exams have reportedly ended their lives in different parts of the State. The deaths have triggered reactions from different political parties, who condemned the Central government for going ahead with the exams.
On Sunday morning, members of DYFI and SFI staged protests in different parts of the city including Ayanavaram, Vepery, R.K. Nagar and Aminjikarai. In some places, they attempted to stage road roko and were picked up by the police
“We have been demanding that the government to scrap NEET for a long time. Especially during COVID1-19, when students have been struggling with their regular classes, they would have found it hard to prepare for such a tough entrance examination,” said L. Vignesh, district secretary, Central Chennai, SFI, who was arrested near Aminjikarai.
K. Manikandan, DYFI district president, Central Chennai, said that the State government should ban NEET. “Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should not remain silent. He should demand that the Centre cancel the exams,” he demanded.
The arrested have been housed in marriage halls and are expected to be released in the evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath