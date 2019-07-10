Protests a way of life in TN: HC

Protests and demonstrations have become a way of life in the State with many youngsters taking it up as “full time profession,” the Madras High Court lamented on Tuesday and said it would not encourage petitions for grant of police protection to protests and agitations conducted at the drop of a hat.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh said people were entitled to hold protests and demonstrations only for genuine issues.

“The police is already overburdened with their work and to make police go and give protection in every place where protest is being held will put additional burden on the police,” he added.

The order was passed while dismissing a writ petition filed by Mohanraj seeking police permission for a demonstration in Villupuram Taluk police station to condemn the alleged illegal arrest of two individuals in a false case. The police denied permission for the demonstration citing the possibility of law and order problem.

Additional Public Prosecutor M. Mohamed Riyaz told the court that the law provides for appropriate remedies if a person had been arrested in a false case and that conduct of demonstration was not the right method. Concurring with him, the judge said the purpose for which the protest had been organised was totally unwarranted.

“It is not known as to how this protest will decide whether the case registered is false or the arrest made is illegal. These are matters that should be agitated before an appropriate forum and it cannot be taken to the streets... This Court by being liberal in granting permission does not want to unwittingly become a party for encouraging unwanted protests/demonstrations.

“Even though, this court has been liberal in granting permission for protests and demonstrations, the number seems to be increasing by the day and therefore this court wants to understand in each and every case as to why the demonstration is going to be conducted by any person or association,” the judge clarified.