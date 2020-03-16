Protesters to take necessary precautions

Chennai

16 March 2020 01:29 IST

Anti-CAA sit-in continues for 31st day

With thousands continuing to sit in a Shaheen Bagh-style protest at Old Washermenpet for the 31st day, the organisers have said that they will take “necessary precautions” to prevent COVID-19 infection.

Despite Muslim leaders meeting Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam over their demand that the government pass a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR, in the State Assembly, on Saturday, there has been no solution to the issue.

Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisation representative Ayub said that they had already made announcements among protesters, advising them to wear masks for protection.

Those who have recently travelled abroad have been directed not to participate in anti-CAA protests.

“We are also advising people who have a cold or flu to return home. We have also asked people to wear a mask as a precautionary measure. We will try to make sanitisers available in the coming days,” he said.

Another organiser said that they were already using disinfectants and were planning to set up medical camps to screen participants.

Social activist and medical professional Ezhilan Naganathan, who spoke at the protest, appealed to the State government to resolve the issue quickly.