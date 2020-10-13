Protest organised against illegal sand mining in Tiruvallur

Owners’ body plans to submit charter of demands to District Collector

The members of the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation held a demonstration on Monday near the Tiruvallur Collectorate seeking measures against illegal sand extraction and transportation in the district.

As there were not enough river sand quarries in the neighbouring districts of Chennai, sand was being illegally extracted from waterbodies and waterways and transported for cheaper rates, they said.

Though several complaints had been made over the past two years, stringent action was yet to be initiated to control the practice, the members said.

The federation’s president S. Yuvaraj said though M-sand was largely being used for construction projects, demand for river sand continued to be robust. Sand was illegally extracted and also adulterated to be sold for a cheaper rate.

On an average, nearly 400-500 loads of sand were illegally transported to the city, he added.

The federation demanded that surveillance cameras be installed in vulnerable areas, including Red Hills Koot Road, Periyapalayam Main Road, Janapanchatram Koot Road and Tamaraipakkam Koot Road, to prevent illegal sand mining and supply.

Members also raised questions about lack of checkposts on arterial roads such as Ponneri High Road and Gummidipoondi Bypass Road. They demanded drone cameras be used to control illegal sand mining and also withdrawal of false cases against lorry drivers.

The federation plans to submit a charter of demands to the Tiruvallur District Collector in a few days.