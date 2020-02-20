Protest enters sixth day

CHENNAI

20 February 2020 01:34 IST

The protest against CAA at Old Washermenpet entered its 6th day on Wednesday. The sit-in saw more than 2,500 persons. Azarudhin, an office-bearer of the Social Democratic Party of India, said: “Our protest against CAA will continue till our demands are met.” The police have cordoned off the protest site and are keeping tight vigil to prevent any untoward incident.

