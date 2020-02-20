ChennaiCHENNAI 20 February 2020 01:34 IST
Comments
Protest enters sixth day
Updated: 20 February 2020 01:34 IST
The protest against CAA at Old Washermenpet entered its 6th day on Wednesday. The sit-in saw more than 2,500 persons. Azarudhin, an office-bearer of the Social Democratic Party of India, said: “Our protest against CAA will continue till our demands are met.” The police have cordoned off the protest site and are keeping tight vigil to prevent any untoward incident.
More In Chennai
Read more...