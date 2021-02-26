Protest demanding rollback of ‘all pass’ announcement for students

Several members of the Tamil Nadu Nursery Primary Matriculation Higher Secondary and CBSE schools association comprising school correspondents, parents and teachers staged a sit-in protest at the DPI campus on Friday, demanding that the State government reconsider the decision to declare ‘all pass’ for students of classes 9 to 11 in Tamil Nadu.
A. Kanagaraj, president of the association and K.R. Nandhakumar, general secretary, said that with exams being cancelled, there were concerns about learning being affected, as students have only recently returned to schools and begun physical classes.
“Exam fees were collected both last year and this year for classes 10 and 11 and yet, there is now a sudden announcement about the cancellation of these exams. We also demand clarity on whether this applies to classes in other boards such as CBSE,” Mr. Nandhakumar said. The association members further said that there needed to be clear announcements on whether schools can continue to call senior students to campus following this announcement.
“We want some decisions to be made also for students of middle and primary classes and whether schools can reopen for them,” they said.
The members also met the School Education Commissioner, the directors of School Education and Matriculation Schools to submit representations regarding their concerns.
