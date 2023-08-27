HamberMenu
Protest against Governor Ravi at Saidapet

August 27, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Around 200 members of the Tamil National People’s Front on Saturday staged a protest against Governor R.N. Ravi. They were arrested by police and released in the evening.

The protesters said the State legislature has more power than the Governor. Mr. Ravi has been acting against the Constitutional provisions and therefore, should be removed from the post. The protest was led by the Front president MD. Pandian near Panagal Building in Saidapet.

Representatives of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Tamil Desiya Viduthalai Iyakkam, Makkal Adhigaram, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and SDPI, also participated in the protest.

