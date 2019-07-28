Chennai

Protest against dumping of ‘medical waste’ in lake

more-in

Over 500 villagers on Saturday blocked the Arakkonam-Poonamallee Road in Mettuchery village in Kadampatthur block, Tiruvallur district, demanding action against those who, according to them, dumped ‘medical waste’ into the Putheri lake at night.

The authorities immediately took steps to remove the waste.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 5:49:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/protest-against-dumping-of-medical-waste-in-lake/article28734516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY