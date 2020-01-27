Protest against detention of six persons in police station

Tense situation prevailed outside the Chindadripet police station on Sunday night as hundreds of people protested the detention of six persons, who had allegedly targeted a shop in which pro-CAA messages were displayed in merchandise. The protesters who had blocked the road leading to the police station, alleged that the complaint was false and claimed those detained had opposed the CAA.

Police sources said on Friday last a shopkeeper on Ritchie Street pasted a poster in his shop supporting CAA and also had merchandise with pro-CAA messages.

On seeing this, a group opposed to the CAA, questioned him and an argument ensued.

The shopkeeper lodged a complaint and based on it, six persons were detained. They were let off the same day.

On Sunday, some miscreants allegedly threw eggs at the shop and he lodged a police complaint.

Following this, the police detained the same six persons, out of which three were being questioned.

Around 10 p.m. onwards, many began gathering outside the Chintadripet police station and by midnight, hundreds of people had assembled demanding that the six be released.