Protect waterbodies by installing display boards: activists

The request comes in the wake of demolition of a temple in Mudichur

Social activists have urged the State Government to install display boards near the waterbodies to create awareness among residents and prevent encroachments.

The need for creating awareness by placing display boards of the waterbodies and canals containing complete details of the name of the waterbody, survey numbers, size of the site and the local body to which the property belonged to, would serve as a warning for encroachers.

The need for creating awareness comes in the wake of the State Government demolishing a temple “constructed” through funds collected from devotees on a waterbody in Varadharajapuram of Mudichur.

Social activist V. Santhanam submitted a representation under the aegis of the Peoples Awareness Association to Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu during the latter’s visit to Chromepet to inspect the road relaying work in Radha Nagar on Friday. The activists requested installation of display boards with complete details of land records of the waterbodies to prevent encroachments.

They recounted a similar incident when religious structures constructed on GST Road were demolished a decade ago, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had allotted land to compensate for the demolition.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said suggestions of residents and activists to install display boards would be implemented as it would help prevent encroachments. However, the department did not have sufficient funds as of now. It could be taken up once funds were allotted, an official said.