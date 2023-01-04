ADVERTISEMENT

Protect reserve forests in T.N., parties and NGOs write to Stalin

January 04, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Plea follows lifting of ban on quarrying within 1 km of reserve forests

Staff Reporter

Reserve forest areas of Melmudi foothills near Coimbatore. File photo

Various political parties, NGOs and social organisations have written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to revoke the government order that would affect the reserve forests in the State.

On December 14, 2022, a G.O. lifting ban on quarrying or mining within 1 km radius of reserve forests was issued. Only on November 2, 2021, the government issued an order banning such activities in reserve forests, wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, tiger reserves, and elephant corridors.

It was viewed as a significant order back then and the removal of the ban now was shocking, according to the letter endorsed by parties like MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), VCK among others and NGOs like Poovulagin Nanbargal.

The government had rejected applications for opening 32 quarries in the 1 km radius of reserve forests. Besides many other quarries and mines had to stop operations. This had led to loss of revenue for the government, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The removal of ban meant not only giving permission to new quarries but also reopening of the quarries, mines and brick kilns. The government claimed that the ban continued for the other protected areas like tiger reserves and sanctuaries, but the western and eastern ghats had mostly reserve forests and it was essential to retain the traditional migratory paths by notifying elephant corridors to prevent man-animal conflict.

Thadagam in Coimbatore was one such classic case of man-animal conflict region. In such a situation, it was painful that the government had removed the ban on reserve forests which would legally pave way for destroying the hills in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, the letter said .

The new G.O. was against the verdicts of the Supreme Court in several cases to protect the reserve forests. As the government had initiated several landmark projects for forests and wildlife, the Chief Minister must intervene and revoke the G.O. No. 243, the leaders and activists demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US