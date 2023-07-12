Prostitution rackets busted in Vadapalani and Maduravoyal

July 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Immoral Traffic Prevention Unit (ITPU) of the city police arrested two persons for running prostitution rackets in Vadapalani and Maduravoyal on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that based on a tip-off, ITPU personnel kept a house on Alapakkam Main Road in Maduravoyal under surveillance. After confirming that the place was being used for a prostitution racket, they raided it and arrested G. Jinu, of Mallapuram, Kerala. They also rescued a woman who was being held illegally.

In another raid conducted at a lodge on 100-Feet Road in Vadapalani, a different ITPU team arrested R. Thirumoorthy of Nagapattinam district, who was operating a brothel at the establishment. The police officials rescued one woman from the place.

The arrested persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison.

