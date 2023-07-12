HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prostitution rackets busted in Vadapalani and Maduravoyal

The arrested persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison

July 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Immoral Traffic Prevention Unit (ITPU) of the city police arrested two persons for running prostitution rackets in Vadapalani and Maduravoyal on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that based on a tip-off, ITPU personnel kept a house on Alapakkam Main Road in Maduravoyal under surveillance. After confirming that the place was being used for a prostitution racket, they raided it and arrested G. Jinu, of Mallapuram, Kerala. They also rescued a woman who was being held illegally.

In another raid conducted at a lodge on 100-Feet Road in Vadapalani, a different ITPU team arrested R. Thirumoorthy of Nagapattinam district, who was operating a brothel at the establishment. The police officials rescued one woman from the place.

The arrested persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.