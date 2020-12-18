Prosthesis, rehabilitation at KMC helps teen regain mobility

Prathap lost both his legs when he was electrocuted in 2019

Rehabilitation has helped a 19-year-old gain back mobility after he underwent below the knee amputation of both legs more than a year ago. After being confined to a wheelchair, the teenager, who received a custom-made prosthesis at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, has got near-normal movement with the help of training.

Prathap, a resident of Sithathur Thirukai village, Kandamanadi post in Villupuram district, was electrocuted and sustained injuries to both his legs and chest in March 2019.

He was referred from the government hospital in Villupuram to the Department of Plastic Surgery of KMC, where he underwent bilateral below knee amputation and was confined to a wheelchair, according to P. Vasanthamani, dean of KMC.

He was later admitted and rehabilitated under the Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Programme of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. This was covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The rehabilitation process involves psychiatric consultation and prescription of prosthesis by taking into consideration the functional ability, exercise capacity, age, occupation, prosthetic demands, energy expenditure and potential of the patient, assessment of complication and comorbid conditions during hospital stay, Dr. Vasanthamani said, in a press release.

A below-knee prosthesis was readied for him. Physiotherapy played a crucial role in the rehabilitation and included stump care, exercise to improve strength and range of motion of the existing limb. Presently, he was able to carry out his daily activities independently and was looking forward to resuming his education, the dean said.