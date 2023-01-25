ADVERTISEMENT

Prospects are bright in Erode (East): Elangovan 

January 25, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

I entered the fray because I did not want to disobey the orders of the party leadership, says the Congress candidate

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate and senior leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan said on Tuesday that his prospects were bright in the Erode (East) Assembly by-election as the ruling DMK and other allies had started campaigning in the constituency.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a consultative meeting organised by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee in Tiruvannamalai. Mr. Elangovan said he entered the fray because he did not want to disobey the orders of the party leadership. “Everyone, including Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, recommended my name. Being a party worker, I always go along with the decision of the leadership,” he said.

Mr. Elangovan, who was on his way to Erode, halted at Tiruvannamalai to get the wishes of TNCC president K.S. Alagiri before starting his campaign. Earlier, he said he had come to the town to get the blessings of ‘Annamalaiyar’, the presiding deity of the Arunachaleshwarar Temple, and not of another ‘Annamalai’, a reference to BJP president K. Annamalai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dubbing the BJP’s president a “paper tiger”, Mr. Alagiri challenged Mr. Annamalai to contest from Erode (East). “He can contest with the support of the AIADMK. Can he accept the challenge,” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US