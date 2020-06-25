Prosecution failed in Shankar murder case: Stalin

DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin on Wednesday charged that the failure of the prosecution had resulted in the Madras High Court acquitting B Chinnasamy, the father-in-law of Shankar, a Dalit youth who was murdered in Udumalpet in 2016. The death sentence of five assailants was commuted to life. Shankar had married Kowsalya, belonging to a Thevar sect.

“Shankar was murdered because of caste arrogance and the Madras High Court has acquitted [the prime accused] and commuted the death sentence [awarded to others]. It is the stand of the DMK that the judgment should not be viewed personally, but legally and it is clear that the prosecution has failed to establish the case,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

He charged that it was clear that the police, which had the duty to produce evidence and witnesses, had failed in its responsibility.

Recalling the public prosecutor’s announcement that the government would file an appeal in the Supreme Court, Mr. Stalin wondered if these were just words of formality or genuine legal statement.

“Shankar’s murder in daylight was captured on CCTV. Will the police do its duty and get justice for Kowsalya?" he asked.

Custodial deaths

On the deaths of a father and son allegedly due to custodial torture in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district, Mr. Stalin said it was a matter of great concern that a section of police had taken advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown, and their behaviour had resulted in the deaths of the two.

“The police should have filed a case if they had violated lockdown rules. Two lives have been lost because of personal vendetta of police and there is a doubt that the AIADMK government has allowed this to happen,” he charged.

Accusing Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami of distorting facts in the case, he called upon the police personnel to abide by rules.

“People will obey the rules. By nature our people are soft and have great respect for police. They believe that the police have the capacity to prevent crimes. Do not shatter their faith by supporting the culprits,” he said.