ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal to revive 147 lapsed posts at IMH submitted to T.N. governments

Published - September 30, 2024 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A proposal to revive 147 lapsed posts of male and female attenders at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has been submitted to the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institute has submitted a proposal for a revised budget for linen and diet to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Residents of IMH were served chicken curry for lunch on Monday, and will be served regularly from now on, according to officials.

The DME has allocated additional funds to the tune of ₹60 lakh for showers and repairs in toilets and bathrooms. Civil work for fixing showers commenced at the institute on Monday. Officials said estimates are being prepared for renovation of IMH that will be submitted to the National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US