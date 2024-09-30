Proposal to revive 147 lapsed posts at IMH submitted to T.N. governments

A proposal to revive 147 lapsed posts of male and female attenders at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has been submitted to the State government.

The institute has submitted a proposal for a revised budget for linen and diet to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Residents of IMH were served chicken curry for lunch on Monday, and will be served regularly from now on, according to officials.

The DME has allocated additional funds to the tune of ₹60 lakh for showers and repairs in toilets and bathrooms. Civil work for fixing showers commenced at the institute on Monday. Officials said estimates are being prepared for renovation of IMH that will be submitted to the National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.