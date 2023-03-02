ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal to build storm-water drain on Tiruvottiyur High Road approved

March 02, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Thursday passed a resolution approving the proposal to construct a storm-water drain on both sides of Tiruvottiyur High Road from Tondiarpet Bus Stand to Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet zone. The project is at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. The Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has deposited ₹3.10 crore for this project.

The drain based on hydraulic modelling will be over 1-km long. The council approved payment of ₹2.43 lakh to a consultant to prepare the detailed project report.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US