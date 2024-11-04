Property tax demand and collection set to further increase in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

Property tax demand and collection is set to further increase in the city as the Chennai Corporation is set to revise tax for houses that have been converted for commercial usage and the buildings that have been underassessed. The civic body has set a target for increasing Rs. 100 crore in tax demand by the end of this month to increase its source of revenue.

Starting October 1, Chennai Corporation tax assessors and licence inspectors have started visiting buildings for revising property tax of underassessed buildings, taking measurements, setting a target of increasing the tax demand by Rs.100 crore by the end of this month. The existing tax demand is Rs.1800 crore for one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

GCC officials will visit houses and check whether the houses have been converted into commercial property utilising data from TNEB, GST and EPFO. GCC has received details about 46000 buildings from the TNEB, 1.37 lakh buildings from the GST and 27000 buildings from EPFO.

As many as 85 tax assessors will visit such buildings to take measurements and revise the property tax. Licence inspectors will also visit the property for trade licence and professional tax augmentation. Once the officials ascertain that the residential building has been converted into commercial usage, they will measure the building to identify underassessment of the such property. “Each of the property tax assessors will be able to visit at least five buildings for measurement to revise tax every day,” said an official.

The civic body has already planned to generate an additional Rs.96 crore in property tax revenue through its Geographic Information System (GIS) initiative, launched in August 2022. Underassessed properties include over 85,000 commercial buildings and nearly 2.25 lakh residential buildings. In this nearly 60,000 commercial buildings were inspected as of September 28 and additional demand was generated for all the inspected properties. More than 25,000 commercial properties are yet to be inspected. Over 10,000 residential properties were inspected in the same period and additional demand was generated for all, similarly, and over 2.14 lakh property inspections are pending as of September.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.