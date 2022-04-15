Property tax collection crosses ₹100 crore in city

After April 15 , the assessees won’t get 5% incentive and have to pay 2% penalty

After April 15 , the assessees won’t get 5% incentive and have to pay 2% penalty

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected ₹102 crore as property tax from 1.72 lakh assessees since April 1 in this financial year.

There are 13 lakh property tax assessees, including owners of residential and commercial buildings, in the 15 zones of the city.

After April 15, the civic body will not extend 5% incentive for property tax payment. On the other hand, the assessees will have to pay a penalty of 2%.

Teynampet zone has collected ₹17.38 crore as property tax, the highest in the city so far. Manali zone has the lowest collection of ₹1.57 crore. Tiruvottiyur zone collected ₹2.64 crore, Madhavaram ₹3.77 crore, Tondiarpet ₹2.49 crore, Royapuram ₹11.31 crore, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar ₹2.97 crore, Ambattur ₹9.72 crore, Anna Nagar ₹7.46 crore, Kodambakkam ₹7.29 crore, Valasaravakkam ₹4.19 crore, Alandur ₹4.2 crore, Adyar ₹9.41 crore, Perungudi ₹3.42 crore and Sholinganallur ₹6.73 crore.

Online mode of property tax payment is popular in the southern zones such as Valasaravakkam, Perungudi, Adyar and Alandur. More than 50% of assessees have paid property tax online in zones of Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar and Perungudi.

Steps taken

The Corporation has taken several steps to improve its revenue. Several unassessed and under-assessed buildings have been identified. Field survey has been completed in 180 of the 200 wards to bring the under-assessed properties in the tax net.

In 2021-22, the half yearly payment of property tax was ₹396 crore. In September 2021, the civic body had collected ₹91 crore in the first 13 days. On April 14, several residents paid property tax to avoid 2% penalty.

Over 40% of the property tax has been paid online. Around 49% of the tax has been collected by tax collectors, who visit neighbourhoods with handheld devices.