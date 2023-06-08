Property owners in Chennai can pay charges for new water, sewer connection in instalments

June 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will implement the revised water and sewer connections scheme under which consumers of domestic and partly commercial premises are allowed to pay connection charges in instalments for both water and sewer utilities.

In a government order issued recently, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department has said that the revised scheme would extend instalments facility to water connections as well. Moreover, it would be applicable to consumers both in the city and merged areas.

The tariff for house service sewer connection for 110-mm diameter pipeline has been worked out to ₹24,500 and ₹26,500 for 140-mm diameter pipeline. The charges include the cost of material and labour in places where storm-water drains cross the area and restoration of portion of the road that was dug up within a day.

In the revised scheme, road-cutting charges have been made uniform and will not be collected for premises where sewer connection lines have been drawn up to the boundary, the sources said.

For water connections, owners of the premises on the same side of the water main would be charged ₹11,100 and those on the other side would be charged ₹19,000. The charges include the cost of the meter and its installation.

However, road-cutting charges may differ for premises on State highways, national highways and for roads that are under the purview of the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation. Consumers would have to pay infrastructure development charges if applicable, the officials said.

There are 9,37,594 consumers in the city and the merged areas. On an average, 39,832 applications have been received seeking sewer connections under Azhaithal Inaippu scheme since December 2019.

Consumers in single-storeyed residential and partly commercial buildings with an area of up to 1,800 sq. ft. can pay charges in 10 half yearly instalments, which works out to one instalment every six months. The application process would be only online for them.

Instalments would vary for other structures. The process would be accelerated to provide connections in a minimum of 15 days, the officials said. The water board would not charge consumers who want to shifting the existing service connections to the newly laid pipelines in added areas.

