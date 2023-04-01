ADVERTISEMENT

Property dispute between brothers results in murder in Chengalpattu district

April 01, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was killed by his younger brother, following several quarrels over a share of land, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man was killed by his younger brother over a property dispute, in Kothimangalam village near Thirukkazhukundram in Chengalpattu district, on Friday night.

The Thirukkazhukundram police have filed a case of murder, and arrested the brother of the victim. 

A senior police official of Chengalpattu district said, Venkatesan and his younger brother Chandran, who belong to the Narikuravar community, were living with their families in the same house. Chandran the younger brother, started demanding a share of the land on which the house was built a few years, and the brothers had regular verbal spats. due to this.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkatesan had recently asked Chandran to construct a new house on the vacant backyard of their plot, but Chandran was not willing to do so, and wanted Venkatesan to move to the backyard. On Friday night, Chandran, after consuming alcohol, entered his elder brother’s room and shot him with a gun used for shooting birds.

Venkatesan was rushed to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital but was pronounced ‘brought dead’. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US