Property dispute between brothers results in murder in Chengalpattu district

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was killed by his younger brother, following several quarrels over a share of land, police said

April 01, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man was killed by his younger brother over a property dispute, in Kothimangalam village near Thirukkazhukundram in Chengalpattu district, on Friday night.

The Thirukkazhukundram police have filed a case of murder, and arrested the brother of the victim. 

A senior police official of Chengalpattu district said, Venkatesan and his younger brother Chandran, who belong to the Narikuravar community, were living with their families in the same house. Chandran the younger brother, started demanding a share of the land on which the house was built a few years, and the brothers had regular verbal spats. due to this.

Venkatesan had recently asked Chandran to construct a new house on the vacant backyard of their plot, but Chandran was not willing to do so, and wanted Venkatesan to move to the backyard. On Friday night, Chandran, after consuming alcohol, entered his elder brother’s room and shot him with a gun used for shooting birds.

Venkatesan was rushed to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital but was pronounced ‘brought dead’. 

