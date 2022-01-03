Properties worth over ₹154 crore seized by CCB last year

Commissioner of Police presents awards to police officials

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police seized over ₹154.4 crore properties from several accused last year.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Monday rewarded the police officers who detected crime proceeds and arrested the criminal suspects in the cases handled by the CCB.

Last year, 478 cases were registered by the CCB. Of these, 142 were registered by the Cyber Crime Wing. After investigation, final reports have been filed in 732 cases, including 121 cases at Cyber Crime wing and 178 cases of land grabbing.

Mr. Jiwal said told presspersons that properties worth ₹154.4 crore were seized from the accused and also caused to have been returned to the victims. “Of this, ₹127.63 crore worth lands were restored to the victims. Also ₹18.33 crore were caused to be returned to the victims by Forgery and Entrusted Document Fraud (EDF) Wings. The CCB units did a commendable job in the last year,” he said.

The Cyber Crime Wing seized mobile phones, SIM cards, bank passbooks, forged PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, laptops, debit cards, and a drone. The Commissioner said: “We will write to the State governments concerned where these forged documents were obtained,” he said.

Last year, 7,929 petitions were received from the public and after enquiry, 7,216 petitions were disposed of. Totally, 571 offenders were arrested and remanded by the CCB. Out of them, 186 had involved in land grabbing cases and 95 in bank frauds, 78 in job rackets and 76 in forgery and entrusted document frauds.

As many as 58 accused were detained under Goondas Act and 16 of them were arrested on land grabbing charges, 14 on cyber frauds and 10 on job racket charges, the CCB.