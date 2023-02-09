Promoting the livelihood of rehabilitated bonded labourers in Tiruvallur

February 09, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hands that once toiled in brick kilns and rice mills now do what they love the most. A group of rehabilitated bonded labourers in Adigathur, Tiruvallur, who are skilled artisans in Aari and embroidery, have formed self-help groups (SHG) to develop the spirit of entrepreneurship.

‘Zaari’, an e-boutique has been launched by the Tiruvallur district administration under the umbrella of ‘Siragugal’, an initiative to transform the lives of rescued labourers. ‘Zaari’ is a step forward to help the community to brand their products and get a better market price for them.

“I developed an interest towards Aari and embroidery work during my school days. I was happy to do the job I loved. But I only had a low margin. I work on a piece for a whole day and earn ₹50 or ₹100. The Collectorate chose 15 of us interested in embroidery and trained us to improve our skills,” said Durga Hari, one of the SHG members. Durga Hari, who was a child labourer, was rescued from a rice mill in Tiruvallur in 2006.

The members from special SHGs like Allipookal and Samanthipoo were identified for the Zaari project and trained to bring their skills in line with the current trends.

The Tiruvallur district administration has created an Instagram page – zaari_artisanal – to promote the SHG’s embroidery work and to directly sell their products. Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese said, “We want to upscale their skills and help them run their own business. More units will be set up based on the patronage. ”

The district administration has formed SHGs to create a sustainable livelihood for rescued workers. There are also plans to create a website, train SHGs to handle e-commerce platforms and provide a dedicated workspace and infrastructure, such as sewing machines and embroidery frames, he said.

Special teams have been formed to conduct surprise checks and meetings were organised with brick kiln owners to comply with the regulations, Mr. Varghese added. He inaugurated a Siragugal programme to improve the livelihood of 40 rescued bonded labourers at Pinjivakkam on Thursday and also distributed fishing nets worth ₹4.05 lakh.