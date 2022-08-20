Promoting postcrossing in Chennai

The city has a small but active postcrossing community that meets once a month and on special occasions. There is no fixed venue for these meet-ups, and therefore, there have been venues with striking diversity. They include public parks, a ride on the Metro, and the venue of a stamp exhibition.

(Postcrossing is all about exchanging colourful picture postcards with people across the world. As of date, India has 10,000 of them)

K Swaminathan, 61, is well-known in postcrossing circles having sent and received more than 5200 postcards in the last 10 years. His passion for stamps and postcards began as a child and it led him to postcrossing.

Apart from the knowledge gained exchanging postcards, the retired BSNL employee says postcrossing has helped to widen his collection of stamps.

“On the website of postcrossing you can give your preference once you register with all details, and over these years more than 10% of what I have received have been of my choice,” he says. There are some who have sent him postcards on envelopes.

He says the meet-ups have been a platform to exchange ideas and knowledge. “For every meet-up, we design a new card. one of them was designed in the shape of an idli,” he says. Chennai Postcrossing members have been trying to motivate more youngsters to take up this hobby.

Jaisakthivel Thangavel, professor of Journalism and Communications at the University of Madras, says globally, a good number of youngsters drive postcrossing. “From the University, we have close to 50 students who are actively pursuing the hobby,” says the professor.

The Department has been conducting various events to draw youngsters to writing on postcards.

“Every month, we conduct a new competition. Once participants had to write a story on a postcard and send it to media houses and philately clubs. For the recently conducted Chess Olympiad, students designed postcards,” says Jaisakthivel. Apart from communication skills, their is history, tradition and culture that one learn about, by virtue of patronising this hobby, he adds.