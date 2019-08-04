‘Promote HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer’

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines must be widely advocated and administered to prevent cervical cancer, said Sudha Sundar, Professor of Gynaecological Oncology at University of Birmingham and President of British Gynaecological Cancer Society here on Saturday.

Delivering the 15th Prof. Arcot Gajaraj Memorial Oration on ‘Recent challenges in gynaecological oncology– challenges and opportunities,’ she said if India could completely eradicate polio through vaccination it certainly had the potential to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer too by vaccinating girl children.

“The vaccine is safe. I will be vaccinating my daughter,” she said. She, however, stressed on the need for women to undergo screening for cervical cancer even after vaccination.

Highlighting the incidence of uterine cancer has gone up significantly in the U.K. and the U.S, Dr. Sundar said that India could also be witnessing a similar trend soon. She said that obesity was proving to be an important risk factor for uterine cancer.

She said artificial intelligence, machine learning, genomics, molecular stratification, and precision medicine were already improving the efficiency of cancer treatment.

E. Hemanth Raj, Executive Vice-Chairman, Cancer Institute, Adyar, highlighted how the incidence of cervical cancer had come down in the country while the incidence of breast cancer had significantly gone up. Vijaya Bharathi Rangarajan, Trustee and Director, Sundaram Medical Foundation, and A. Jaishree Gajaraj, Chairperson, Kausalya Gajaraj Charitable Trust, spoke.