Promising placement season at Anna varsity

Anna University’s Centre for University-Industry Collaboration (CUIC) is upbeat, following a good response from companies, including multinational banks.

There has been a 30% increase in the number of companies visiting the campus. In the first round of placements, 96 companies made 821 offers to undergraduate and postgraduate students. The annual pay package ranged from ₹3.36 lakh to ₹39 lakh per annum.

The university placement cell expects over 3,000 students across the institution’s four campuses to register for placements, which will continue till December-end.

University registrar L. Karunamoorthy said having realised that organisations were keen to hire interns who had niche skills, the CUIC anchored hackathons, mobathons and skill development programmes, with support and sponsorship from industries, to prepare the students. Finalists in these contests won internships with sponsors, he said.

The CUIC conducted soft skill development classes for both postgraduates and undergraduates, said its director T. Thyagarajan.

Apart from the three major IT companies — CTS, Infosys and TCS — IT product companies, core engineering, analytics and management consulting companies are also participating in the recruitment drive, he added.

Using CSR funds

The CUIC leveraged the companies’ CSR funds to train students from university colleges and its affiliated institutions.

“The CUIC has jointly conducted employability-skill enhancement programmes for over 1,000 students of mechanical engineering who graduated this year,” said T. Kalaiselvan, additional director.

Unlike in the past, the trend now is to train, hire and deploy candidates. Companies have devised online training programmes that are provided to students, officials said.