Projects to restore smaller water bodies gain impetus in and around the city

December 19, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to create decentralised storage spaces and also alleviate localised flooding, Greater Chennai Corporation and district administrations are focusing on restoration of smaller water bodies.

The corporation and district administrations have roped in non-governmental organisations and various corporation partners to rejuvenate ponds near Puzhal, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.

Chennai-based Environmentalist Foundation of India and various corporate partners rejuvenated ponds in Kosapur and Chettimedu in north Chennai.

Spread over nearly four acre, the Kosapur pond was deepened by nearly one foot to enhance its water holding capacity by 18%. The pond, which did not have a proper embankment and infested with vegetation, was rejuvenated with fencing and new bund. Nearly 12 tonnes of non-degradable waste was removed from the pond.

EFI’s founder Arun Krishnamurthy said smaller water bodies too had a significant role in water conservation and flood mitigation. Restoration of such ponds in north Chennai would reduce the burden on the Red Hills reservoir’s surplus course.

Pointing out that it was relatively less challenging to rejuvenate these water bodies, he said these ponds were located in rapidly transforming peri-urban areas and their restoration was more of prevention from further degradation.

Vanishing water bodies of various sizes were one of the reasons for newer pockets getting flooded during this monsoon. Rejuvenating ponds would provide solutions to local problems, be it waterlogging or depleting groundwater table, he added.

Restoration works have been taken up in Paiyanur Vazhamarathukuttai and Thiruporur belt and ponds near Kelambakkam such as Vannankulam, Kanjakuttai and Periyakuttai. In Kancheepuram district, ponds in Karanipet and Periyathangal were being restored.