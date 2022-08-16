Projects to manage city’s water supply deficit awaits government’s nod

WRD’s projects will serve double purposes of conserving water sources for drinking and reducing floods in the downstream areas

In a bid to make Chennai a water and climate resilient city, the Water Resources Department has chalked out various proposals to meet the growing drinking water needs and also tackle the vicious cycle of floods and drought.

The department is awaiting the State government’s nod to implement projects under ‘Chennai City Water Supply Augmentation, Flood Mitigation and Resilient to Climate Change.’

The city’s reservoirs that mainly feed the city’s water needs have a total capacity of 11.7 thousand million cubic feet. Water is also drawn from Veeranam tank in Cuddalore district, which has a capacity of 1,465 tmc, to cater to the city’s needs.

However, it is estimated that the freshwater demand in the city and fringes is likely to go up to 24 tmc by 2035 and there may be a deficit in supply by at least 12 tmc then.

While a comprehensive plan is being readied to increase city’s water storage capacity potential to 20.5 tmc, the department has pitched eight proposals with the State government that need to be prioritised for water management in the city.

Officials noted that the city’s water storage capacity would increase by a minimum of 3.5 tmc once these projects are implemented.

One of the proposals is to create additional storage capacity in Poondi reservoir, one of the major water bodies feeding the city’s needs. Nearly 0.73 tmc can be stored additionally in the reservoir by raising the bund height by two feet.

The abandoned quarry in Sikkarayapuram could be converted into a reservoir and surplus water from Chembarambakkam lake could be diverted through a two-km long channel into it. Nearly 0.4 tmc of water could be stored and drawn for supply as infrastructure for pumping is already in place since the time of drought, officials said.

Besides forming a new reservoir in Ramanjeri across Kosasthalaiyar and upstream of Poondi reservoir, officials said the department has also proposed to improve the storage capacity of tanks in Tirunindravur, Nemam, Pillaipakkam, Retteri and Sriperumbudur. These tanks would be turned into drinking water sources with regulators and improved surplus courses. The WRD would be able to improve storage potential in these tanks up to about 1.8 tmc.

These projects would serve two purposes of conserving water sources for drinking and also reducing floods in the downstream areas. Estimates are being prepared for projects to seek funds from the World Bank or the State government.