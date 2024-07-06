Project to strengthen bund along vulnerable portions of the Adyar nears completion

Localities such as Manapakkam along the Adyar may have a relief from flooding during northeast monsoon as work to improve vulnerable stretches of the river, which was affected in December last year, is nearing completion.

The ₹24.80-crore project will strengthen the earthen bund of the Adyar on both sides for a stretch of nearly 3.5 km from the airport runway to MIOT bridge. Various areas upstream of Nandambakkam check dam, such as Manapakkam and Kolapakkam, were severely affected during the flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said the portion of the river carried about 50,000 cubic feet of floodwater in December 2015 and 2023, inundating several low-lying areas in its path. The bund will be raised by up to a metre at vulnerable portions such as Riverview Colony Main Road, and a new bund will be formed at portions of the river between Nandambakkam check dam and MIOT bridge.

In order to prevent breaches in the bund, the WRD is also building a retaining wall for nearly 1.2 km in flood-prone areas. Nearly 80% of the project has been completed. The wall, which is being built for a height of nearly 5 metre, will act as a barrier to prevent floodwater from spilling over into neighbouring localities.

This will be a more permanent solution as the retaining wall will increase the velocity of floodwater flow and prevent breaches. Portions of the sand bund were at risk of erosion during heavy flow in the river, officials said.

The WRD is also constructing shutters in the inlets of the river to prevent backflow of floodwater into storm-water drains (SWDs). Three rainwater collection sumps are being built along the Adyar to store floodwater collected from SWDs. Floodwater will be pumped into the river to tackle reverse flow or inundation, and the stored water will be used for watering plants.

The WRD has formed a portion of the floodwater channel on land belonging to the Officers’ Training Academy to bridge the missing link of the Manapakkam channel in order to help alleviate waterlogging.