Project to restore Buckingham Canal may not be completed by 2023

CHENNAI

29 November 2021 01:40 IST

The project underway to restore Buckingham Canal, which was scheduled to be completed by 2023, is likely to be delayed.

Problems in alternative housing, resettlement of residents along the waterway’s course, canal widening and challenges in linking drains directly with it are expected to slow down the project.

Line agencies had identified as many as 21,334 families along the 48 km length of the Buckingham Canal for resettlement. But resettlement and restoration is expected to be challenging because of the unwillingness of residents to relocate from such habitations.

The number of families within the demarcated boundaries of the Buckingham Canal is expected to be significantly higher than the previous estimate of 21,334.

Officials have been planning to make better proposals for alternative housing in the city for residents along the Buckingham Canal.