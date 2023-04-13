Project to divert surplus water into chain of tanks to be taken up in Tiruvallur district

April 13, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department is set to begin work on restoring some waterbodies and build new structures to divert the flow of surplus water into a chain of tanks in R.K. Pet block, Tiruvallur district.

Aimed at improving the sources of irrigation and drinking water supply, the department, as part of the project, will first restore an old tank at Periyaramapuram, about 7 km from Sholingar in Tiruvallur district.

Officials said the age-old tank, spread over 30 hectares, was renovated about a decade ago. The proposed project includes desilting the waterbody and repair of sluice and weirs. The silt removed would be used for strengthening the bunds.

The project would be taken up as part of Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) of waterbodies implemented as a Union government–State government shared scheme. Comprehensive restoration of the tanks covers increasing the storage capacity, promoting conjunctive use of ground and surface water and catchment area treatment.

Rejuvenation of the Periyaramapuram tank would improve agricultural productivity as it irrigates nearly 52 hectares of land. This would help replenish groundwater, which is now available at a depth of 70 feet and ensure better availability of drinking water for three villages, including Chettiarpalli and Sengalam in R.K. Pet block, the officials said.

The State government is implementing the scheme in several districts in a phased manner. A total of 123 tanks in 22 districts, including Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Tiruvallur, would be taken up for rejuvenation at a cost of ₹100 crore under Phase X during 2023-24.

Check dam work

The department recently started work on building a check dam across Sholingar branch channel at Parabayangarapuram, about 40 km upstream of Poondi reservoir, to boost water table in the region. The Sholingar channel branches off from the East Main Canal that originates from Ponnai dam in Vellore district.

Rejuvenation of another waterbody in Vediyangadu, R.K. Pet block and construction of a link channel to tap floodwater from Ponnai river at a cost of ₹3 crore was one of the announcements tabled in the Legislative Assembly recently.

Surplus water would be fed into a chain of 10 tanks, including Veeramangalam, Erumbi and Sholingar, to augment storage even during summer. Work would begin shortly to build the link channel, the officials added.