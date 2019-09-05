Project to create reservoir by linking two tanks awaits nod

The project to create a reservoir by linking Orathur and Arambakkam tanks near Padappai is awaiting government approval. It was mooted a year ago to store flood water and also mitigate inundation in southern suburbs.

The proposal is similar to the project to create a reservoir in Thervoy Kandigai-Kannankottai. However, it would be of a larger capacity, storing up to 750 million cubic feet of water.

The ₹60 crore project involved deepening of waterbodies, construction of shutters replacing the check dam at Orathur and formation of new bunds to convert to a larger reservoir.

Once the reservoir is formed, it would not only reduce inundation in some of the southern suburbs, it would divert nearly 85 million litres a day, which otherwise drains into the Adyar river, for water supply.

The Public Works Department recently completed works to construct canals to convey surplus water to waterbodies in Padappai and Manimangalam.

Surplus floodwater

“We found that the check dam had surplus floodwater. We expect to start work by November once the government approval is obtained. The project will be completed in a year,” said an official.

The Department has also proposed creation of riverine reservoirs across a tributary of the Adyar river in Somangalam, Sriperumbudur taluk, and across the Adyar river near Varatharajapuram, at a cost of ₹16 crore.

“The riverine reservoirs will be created through barrages and raised flood banks to store floodwater up to 70 mcft. Pilot projects will help conserve water during floods and meet water needs during drought,” said an official.

This year, the Department expects to tackle flooding, that may occur owing to heavy rainfall of 250 mm in a single day, in the southern suburbs. The new projects will help deal with inundation caused by 450 mm of rain in a day, officials said.