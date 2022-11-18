Project to build training walls at Ennore creek mouth gets a new lease of life

November 18, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department has invited tenders for the project as Kamarajar Port Ltd. has agreed to allocate ₹150 crore for it

K. Lakshmi

It has been proposed to build training walls running to 500 metres on the northern side and 400 metres on the southern side of Kosasthalaiyar river’s embankment near the Ennore creek. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Water Resources Department has called for tenders to build a training wall at the mouth of Ennore creek to prevent sand deposit and flooding along the Kosasthalaiyar river. The long-pending project is set to start early next year.

With Kamarajar Port Ltd. providing concurrence to allocate ₹150 crore, the project, which remained on paper for nearly five years, is gaining steam.

The department proposes to build training walls running to 500 metres on the northern side and 400 metres on the southern side of the Kosasthalaiyar embankment near the Ennore creek, based on the recommendations of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT).

Training walls, which are a collection of boulders, would help open up the Ennore creek mouth for a width of about 450 metres.

While they are similar to groynes, the training walls would prevent sedimentation near the creek. The structure would divert the silt towards the ocean side and enable the mouth to be open. Training walls will channel the river flow into the sea, said a senior scientist, NIOT.

“We have suggested dredging for a length of nearly 1,500 metres inside the creek. This will be a one-time work to have the creek mouth open,” the senior scientist said.

The NIOT had recommended that the dilapidated pillars of a jetty in the creek would have to be removed as they would be a hurdle to carry out the project. The design of training walls has been finalised to ensure minimal dredging in consultation with local residents.

The creek sustains the livelihood of the fisherfolk families in many neighbouring villages. The training wall would provide better access to small fishing boats and also shelter them in the creek during storms.

Officials said the Kosasthalaiyar river had a maximum flood discharge capacity of nearly 1.25 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) near the creek. As the creek’s mouth was open for a width of up to 80 metres, areas upstream of the Kosasthalaiyar river, including Manali New Town, were inundated whenever the river had a peak flow.

The department plans to complete the project within a year to ensure better draining of floodwater and improve the ecosystem of the waterway.

