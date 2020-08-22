Project launched to help slum dwellers in Chennai

In order to help people during the pandemic, the ‘COVID Slum Relief Project’ was initiated by Rajan Eye Care Hospital and Chennai Vision Charitable Trust in May this year, according to a press release.
As part of this, slum dwellers from 15 areas, including Giriappa Road, Kodambakkam Market, Kakan Colony, Gangaikaraipuram, T.P. Chathram, Taramani, Thoraipakkam and Besant Nagar, were given essentials such as rice, dal, medicines and hand sanitisers.
Dr. Mohan Rajan, chairman of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, said, “Since we had been doing eye camps, we came to know about the plight of people. Then, we began providing groceries as a package. But we realised that many girls needed sanitary napkins and we have been providing that as well. We are hoping to cover more people in the coming weeks. If more people pitch in, it will help many families.”
In the next two months, the project will cover 300 slums with 75,000 families, he added.
