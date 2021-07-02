Project associate ended his life at IIT Madras due to depression, say Chennai police

The 22-year-old’s body, which was partially burnt, was found on Thursday evening; a case has been registered

Police said a project staff member, who was found dead on Thursday in the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), had ended his life due to depression.

The victim was identified as Unni Krishnan Nair, 22 from Ernakulam, Kerala. His father is a scientist in ISRO. He had completed hus B.Tech and joined as a project associate at IIT-M last April. Staying at a rented house with his friends on Latha street, Velachery, he used to visit the Department inside the campus regularly.

His body, which was partially burnt, was spotted when Dr. Raju, sports officer of the campus and others came to the hockey ground to play on Thursday evening. Later, they alerted the Kotturpuram police and the management.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kotturpuram, Subramani, and Inspector of Police, Kannan, rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The body was sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for a post mortem.

A police team also went to his residence and quizzed his roommates. Police recovered a 11-page suicide note stating that he was under stress.

Kotturpuram police have registered a case of suspicious death under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The parents of the deceased were informed.

IIT-M responds

IIT-M has said that the temporary project staff had joined the Institute in April 2021 and was living outside the campus.

Terming the incident as “unfortunate and tragic” a statement from the institute said: “We are shocked and deeply grieved, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the departed soul. The police is investigating the incident and the Institute is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)